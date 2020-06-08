State's economic restart continues with outdoor dining

BOSTON (AP) — Restaurants can start offering al fresco dining, retail stores can welcome customers again, and some youth athletes can start playing on Monday as phase 2 of the state's reopening during the coronavirus pandemic kicks in.

Gov. Charlie Baker's plan to restart the economy comes after the state Department of Public Health reported Sunday that key metrics around the outbreak are on the decline, including the seven-day weighted average of positive test rates, which dipped 5%.

Among the restrictions for restaurants offering outdoor dining, tables must be placed at least six feet apart from all other tables and any high foot traffic areas.

Karl Pelletier, owner of the Tipsy Toboggan in Fall River, tells The Herald News by expanding his outdoor seating area he will be able to accommodate about 45 diners.

He's one of the fortunate ones. Many restaurants can't offer outdoor dining.

Massachusetts Restaurant Association President Bob Luz tells the Boston Herald that roughly 80% of restaurants in the state don’t have patios and will have to wait until Phase 3 of the governor’s reopening plan.

Retail establishments are limited to 40% of normal capacity and are encouraged to offer curbside pickup.