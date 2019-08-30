State police to step up patrols this weekend in Maine

YORK, Maine (AP) — The Maine Bureau of Highway Safety is coordinating increased traffic enforcement for Labor Day weekend.

The bureau has funneled federal highway safety money to 37 Maine police departments for increased enforcement for the last big weekend of the summer. The effort is part of the national campaign called "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over."

Highway Safety Director Lauren Stewart said at least 105 people have been killed this year on roads in Maine, an increase of 24 percent from last year.

Stewart said eight people were killed during the last three Labor Day weekends. She said Maine police will be doing their best to keep this upcoming holiday weekend a safe one.