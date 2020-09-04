State police probe jail death of woman held in isolation

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (AP) — State police are investigating the death of a mother of four who was found unresponsive last weekend in a cell at a northeastern Indiana jail where she was being held in isolation.

Tia Lynn Meyers, 32, died Saturday at the Whitley County Jail after the Fort Wayne woman was discovered unresponsive in her isolated holding cell. Jail and medical staff began lifesaving efforts until emergency medical technicians arrived, The Journal Gazette reported.

The Whitley County coroner is conducting a death investigation, including toxicology testing, to determine Meyers’ cause of death, Indiana State Police said.

Meyers had been incarcerated at the jail in Columbia City since Aug. 26, the same day a warrant was issued for her arrest from Whitley Superior Court. She was charged in December with possessing marijuana and paraphernalia, and a speeding charge, according to court documents.

Court records show that as of Tuesday those charges were dismissed due to Meyers' death.

No reason has been given as to why Meyers, who had four daughters, was being held in isolation at the jail.