State police investigating death at Detroit-area jail

HARPER WOODS, Mich. (AP) — A Detroit suburb has placed six people on leave while state police investigate the death of a woman at a jail.

Priscilla Slater, 37, died last Wednesday, a day after her arrest at a hotel on a drug charge, authorities said.

“The well-being of all detainees is of the highest priority,” Harper Woods said in a statement.

No other details were released. Two supervisors and four civilian public safety employees were placed on leave.

“I will find out why she was left lying on the floor of a jail cell with no medical care,” attorney Geoffrey Fieger said.

Police were called to the Parkcrest Inn on June 9 after shots were fired. A man with a gun was arrested.