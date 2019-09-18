https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/news/article/State-patrol-1-person-dies-in-plane-crash-at-14449009.php
State patrol: 1 person dies in plane crash at county airport
LONDON, Ohio (AP) — State troopers say one person has died in a plane crash at a county airport in Ohio.
The State Highway Patrol says the crash was reported around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Madison County Airport near London, roughly 30 miles southwest of Columbus.
There were no immediate reports of any other injuries. A dispatcher with the patrol's West Jefferson post said no other details on the crash were available.
The airport was closed to inbound and outbound flights as authorities continued their investigation.
