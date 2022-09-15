State of unease: Colorado basin tribes without water rights FELICIA FONSECA, Associated Press Sep. 15, 2022 Updated: Sep. 15, 2022 10:46 a.m.
Garnett Querta slips on his work gloves as he shifts the big rig he’s driving into park. Within seconds, he unrolls a fire hose and opens a hydrant, sending water flowing into one of the plastic tanks on the truck’s flat bed.
His timer is set for 5 minutes, 20 seconds — when the tank will be full and he’ll turn to the second one.
FELICIA FONSECA