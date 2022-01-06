State names new deputy, director of Homeland Security office

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A former assistant U.S. attorney for the state's southern district on Thursday was named the new director of the Mississippi Office of Homeland Security, and the former Homeland Security operations director has been appointed deputy director.

Baxter Kruger, the new director, prosecuted criminal matters ranging from violent crimes to white-collar crimes when he worked for the Southern District of Mississippi, Criminal Division, according to a Department of Public Safety press release.