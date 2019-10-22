State moves to close facility over carcinogen levels in air

COVINGTON, Ga. (AP) — Georgia's governor is trying to force a medical sterilization facility to temporarily close after it allowed a gaseous carcinogen to leak out last month.

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr issued a statement Monday saying he filed a temporary restraining order against Becton Dickinson in Covington. The company has refused the city's request to temporarily close pending the implementation of more emissions controls that are tested to be effective.

The city issued the request after air quality tests showed elevated levels of ethylene oxide, a known carcinogen that federal authorities have said can cause health issues with extended exposure.

Carr says the legal filing was on behalf of Gov. Brian Kemp and the state Environmental Protection Division following months of failed negotiations.