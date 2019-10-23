State data: Majority of Ohio medical marijuana users over 40

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Figures released by the State of Ohio Board of Pharmacy show that more than two-thirds of the state's medical marijuana cardholders are over the age of 40.

The data shows about 21% are between the ages of 40 and 49, another 21% are between 50 and 59 and roughly 20% are between 60 and 69. Around 10% of cardholders are between the ages of 18 and 29.

Chronic pain is most commonly cited as the reason for the use of medical marijuana.

Cindy Bradford, co-owner of the Ohio Cannabis Company dispensary, tells The Columbus Dispatch many patients use medical marijuana to cope with injuries after doing years of manual labor.

Bradford says older users have disposable income and are less likely to be drug tested.

