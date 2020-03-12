State budget panel slightly reduces 2021 revenue estimate

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa budget experts on Thursday reduced the estimated revenue for the state by $12.3 million from their December calculation.

The decision means lawmakers must make a slight adjustments from earlier expectations as they begin to draft a state budget for the fiscal year starting in July. With an ending balance of more than $400 million, the adjustment won't be significant.

The Iowa Revenue Estimating Conference now estimates revenue at $8.24 billion, or $146 million more than the current year. Panel members revised the revenue estimate for the current fiscal year ending in June up from their December figure by $76.1 million to $8.09 billion.

The economic impact of the new coronavirus isn’t likely to affect the current year much, but the impact for next year could be more substantial, said David Roederer, the state's budget director. He said no one can accurately predict the impact on the budget year starting in July.

Holly Lyons, director of the fiscal division of the Legislative Services Agency, said the state’s financial condition remains sound.

“It’s like were chugging up the hill slowly but we’re in a dense rolling cloud bank and we can’t really see if we’ll keep slowly climbing or we’ll start heading down the other side of the peak,” she said.