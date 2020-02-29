State awards grants totaling $3.3M to protect open space

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — More than $3.3 million in grants were awarded to help Rhode Island communities and local groups protect open space, according to the state Department of Environmental Management.

The department announced $3.33 million in matching grants for 17 projects on Friday, to protect about 900 acres of open space and farmland across the state.

Voters approved a green economy bond in 2016 that invests $35 million in open space preservation, recreational facility improvements, water quality and land cleanup.

Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo said the open space grants, and a new bond proposed in her budget “will help support the health and vitality of our lands, waters, and communities for generations to come.”

Grants of up to $400,000, which can be used to pay for up to half of the project cost, were awarded to help preserve lands that offer significant natural, ecological or agricultural value, and those that connect or expand existing protected lands.

The maximum awards of $400,000 went to the towns of Charlestown and Johnston and the South Kingstown Land Trust. Charlestown is buying forestland and Johnston is buying forest and farmland, both for public recreation. The land trust is protecting an area by Yawgoo Pond.