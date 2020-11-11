State Senate shifts to remote work after virus cases

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Employees of the Rhode Island Senate are being told to work from home after three workers tested positive for COVID-19, state officials said.

The Senate's roughly 50 workers were instructed to start working remotely Monday after three staffers tested positive over the weekend, The Providence Journal reported. They were told to work remotely for two weeks.

The directive came from Gov. Gina Raimondo. Senate spokesman Greg Pare said the Senate president is "following that guidance, and wants to do all he can to keep senate staff members safe.”

The House said it has no plans to shift to remote work. The new cases in the Senate were reported as the General Assembly looks for ways to gather for its first full sessions since July.

Democratic Senate President Dominick Ruggerio previously said he is exploring whether meetings can be held at the Rhode Island Convention Center.