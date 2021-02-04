State Sen. Kerry Donovan to run against Rep. Lauren Boebert

DENVER (AP) — Democratic State Sen. Kerry Donovan formally announced Thursday she will challenge Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert in the 2022 election, setting the stage for a nationally watched political showdown in Colorado's sprawling 3rd Congressional District.

Donovan is the third Democrat to already announce she's taking on Boebert after the congresswoman has spent only one month in office. The owner of a gun-themed restaurant in Rifle, Boebert has already become a national lightning rod for arguing she can bring a pistol onto the floor of the House of Representatives, voting to overturn President Joe Biden's election and being accused of encouraging the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.