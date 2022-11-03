Ridgefield's Berger-Girvalo debunks false claims in Hebert's campaign mailer

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 3 1 of 3 Susan Coco / Contributed photo Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Contributed photo/Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of 3





RIDGEFIELD — Democratic incumbent Aimee Berger-Girvalo is debunking what she says are false claims in a campaign mailer circulated by her opponent in the race for the 111th House District.

Her campaign team said the mailer received by Ridgefield residents on Monday featured a "number of misrepresentations" of her voting record and “two verifiably false claims perpetuated and approved by Selectman Bob Hebert.” Hebert, a Republican selectman in town, is challenging Berger-Girvalo, who is in her first term representing the district that includes most of Ridgefield.