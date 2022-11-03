Skip to main content
News

Ridgefield's Berger-Girvalo debunks false claims in Hebert's campaign mailer

Kaitlin Lyle

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

State Rep. Aimee Berger-Girvalo is defending herself against misrepresentations and false claims about her voting record circulated by her campaign opponent, Bob Hebert.
1of3

State Rep. Aimee Berger-Girvalo is defending herself against misrepresentations and false claims about her voting record circulated by her campaign opponent, Bob Hebert.

Susan Coco / Contributed photo

RIDGEFIELD — Democratic incumbent Aimee Berger-Girvalo is debunking what she says are false claims in a campaign mailer circulated by her opponent in the race for the 111th House District. 

Her campaign team said the mailer received by Ridgefield residents on Monday featured a "number of misrepresentations" of her voting record and “two verifiably false claims perpetuated and approved by Selectman Bob Hebert.” Hebert, a Republican selectman in town, is challenging Berger-Girvalo, who is in her first term representing the district that includes most of Ridgefield. 

Reached by phone on Monday, Hebert told a reporter Monday that he would call back, but then did not return multiple phone calls and emails. The mailer, provided by Berger-Girvalo's team, says it was paid for by "Bob Hebert for State Rep." and approved by him. 

As well as promoting Hebert’s campaign for office, the mailer includes a column comparing Hebert’s and Berger-Girvalo’s positions on “Crime,” “Education,” “Affordability,” “Local Control of Zoning” and “Town Meetings.”

The mailer claims she voted against a "working-class income tax cut," but she "actually voted against proposed amendments which would have weakened the legislation’s provisions meant to benefit Ridgefield’s citizens,” her campaign said. Her campaign provided her voting record.

The flyer also says she "supported" the Police Accountability Bill, but she did not vote on the 2020 law because she didn't become a state representative until 2021. 

Her campaign provided minutes from a Sept. 22, 2021 Ridgefield Board of Selectmen meeting to debunk the mailer's claim that she "hasn't attended ANY" town meetings and "voted in support of recreational marijuana without ever attending a meeting."

According to the minutes, Berger-Girvalo discussed research "behind the development" of polices related to cannabis retail, among other topics. Minutes show Hebert attended that meeting. 

Both candidates are long-time Ridgefield residents.

Written By
Kaitlin Lyle
Kaitlin Lyle is thrilled to nurture her journalism career as a weeklies reporter with Hearst and looks forward to becoming better acquainted with the communities in her coverage area. While she enjoys the opportunity to cover breaking news, her beat is generally focused on local profiles and school-centered stories. Outside of her reporting work, she is an avid reader, baker and cyclist.