State: Medical offices cited for failed virus inspections

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Two doctor's offices were among several Rhode Island businesses cited by state officials recently for allegedly failing to comply with regulations designed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

A July 13 inspection of the medical office of Dr. Daniel Hochberger, in East Providence, found that two employees were not wearing face coverings at all, and one was wearing it improperly; the office didn’t have a plan for safe operation during the pandemic; and the office had not been properly cleaned, the state Department of Health said Monday.

Hochberger told The Providence Journal that many of the claims in the Department of Health order were false or overstated. He said staffers were not wearing masks because they were eating lunch.

The office was allowed to reopen Monday.

The North Providence Urgent Care and Primary Care office was ordered closed Monday after failing a state inspection last Thursday.

The state said office employees were improperly wearing face coverings, and the office did not have a cleaning log, proper safety signage and was not properly screening patients.

Medical Director Dr. Anthony Farina denied the violations.

“We do our screenings on our patients as they come into the office,” Farina told WLNE-TV. ”We’ve always cleaned the office. We’ve always observed safe precautions.”

The office was allowed to reopen Monday after a re-inspection found no violations.