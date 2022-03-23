State Department: US consulate sees Griner for first time The Associated Press March 23, 2022 Updated: March 23, 2022 1:47 p.m.
The U.S. State Department said Wednesday that a U.S. Embassy official has visited with WNBA star Brittney Griner, who remains detained near Moscow, to check on her condition.
State Department spokesperson Ned Price told CNN the official found Griner “to be in good condition.” Price did not identify the official who had been granted consular access to Griner, something the United States had been demanding.
