Standardized testing returns to Ridgefield

RIDGEFIELD — At the beginning of COVID-9 last year, all standardized testing was canceled and while most expected it to be canceled again, officials announced it will resume with some adjustments.
The state asked all school districts to continue with assessments, but there is a chance there might be some changes, Assistant Superintendent Cory Gillette said at this week’s school board meeting. The state traditionally asks for at least 95 percent of the students to participate in each assessment, but it requested a waiver from the federal government to reduce that number. The state hasn’t heard back yet.