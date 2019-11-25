Stan Yee joins Fairfield County Bank as mortgage loan officer

Fairfield County Bank appointed Stan Yee to mortgage loan officer. With more than 20 years of experience as a loan originator, Yee brings a vast array of home financing knowledge.

As a mortgage loan officer, Yee will originate loans for his clients who are seeking to purchase or refinance their homes.

“We are very excited to have Stan on our team,” said Raymond LaFlamme, chief mortgage sales office at Fairfield County Bank. “He brings a wealth of experience with him, and he is very excited to start working with his Clients to help them in any way possible.”

Yee is an affiliate member of the Stamford Board of Realtors and was a past member of the Business Networking International (BNI) group in which he held positions such as chapter president, vice president, and treasurer. He graduated with an economics degree from the University of California, Berkeley, and received his MBA from The Ohio State University. He currently resides in Wilton with his wife and three kids.

