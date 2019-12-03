Stamatis re-elected as school board chair

Margaret Stamatis. Photo: Peter Yankowski / Hearst

Margaret Stamatis was re-elected as chair of the Ridgefield Board of Education at its meeting on Monday, Nov. 25. It will be her second term. She was first elected as chair in November 2018.

Fellow Democrat Jonathan Steckler, who won re-election to the board in November’s municipal race, was voted to serve as vice chairman. Current board member Doug Silver, whose term runs through November 2021, had previously served as vice chairman.

Carina Borgia-Drake, another Democrat who was elected in 2017’s municipal race, was chosen as the board’s secretary. She takes over for current board member Kathleen Holz.