Stakes rising for 2020 Dems ahead of 2nd presidential debate

The marquee at the Fox Theatre displays signs for the Democratic presidential debates in Detroit, Monday, July 29, 2019. The second scheduled debates, hosted by CNN, will be held Tuesday, July 30 and Wednesday, July 31.

DETROIT (AP) — Democrats gathering in Detroit for a pivotal presidential debate will have to decide, once again, how to respond to President Donald Trump while presenting their own vision for the country.

Candidates are sure to use the setting Tuesday and Wednesday to blast Trump's recent racist and incendiary tweets and comments, first about four congresswomen and more recently about Baltimore, a diverse city that, like Detroit, has faced challenges.

They'll also be under pressure to provide specifics about how they would improve life for Americans by lowering the cost of health care or protecting jobs.

The second Democratic debate has higher stakes for the field of more than 20 candidates. For several candidates, the debate will likely offer a last chance to be considered a serious contender for the party's nomination.