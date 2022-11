RIDGEFIELD — Stacey Sussman is excited to continue growing her cake shop, Stacey's Totally Baked, in a new Ridgefield store this month.

“Everything I make is kind of what is true to me,” Sussman said. “My menu will reflect the things I love and what I love to bake and what I love to share with people.”

Sussman said she has a cottage license for Connecticut and has been baking decorated cakes and other sweets out of her Ridgefield home since 2016.

As her children Hannah and Milo were growing up, Sussman said she started doing party planning for them, going online for ideas on Pinterest and making custom cakes. She said she made a garbage truck cake for Milo’s third birthday, and a unicorn cake for one of Hannah’s birthdays.

Sussman also made a cake for her sister-in-law’s wedding, and she said everyone at the wedding reception said it was the most delicious cake they ever had. She said she decided on the drive home from the wedding that she wanted to pursue her love of baking.

Sussman nurtured her baking through making goodies for the local Pool Club and its social events. At that time, she said she was working at a corporate marketing job during the day, doing fondant work at night and making cakes on the weekend. In October 2020, Sussman left her corporate marketing job to bake out of her home full-time.

Sussman said she started looking for commercial space to open her own cake shop in Ridgefield at the beginning of the year. Her cake shop will open at 113 Danbury Road in Ridgefield later this month, and will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays through Fridays and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. There will be a grand opening for Stacey's Totally Baked at 11 a.m. Nov. 12.

All cakes and cupcakes will be pre-order only. Pick-up hours will be on Tuesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Considering her inventory of sweets, Sussman said she does a lot of fondant-covered cakes for birthdays, anniversaries and other celebrations. These cakes, she said, can be time-consuming since working with fondant requires a lot of detail and 3D fondant characters have to be made days in advance and in pieces. For these reasons, Sussman said she requires 21 days advance notice for these kinds of custom cakes.

“I probably have a different favorite cake every month,” Sussman said, “because you’re working on something and you get so attached to it as you’re working on it.”

Beyond her custom cakes, Sussman specializes in babka, cookies, brownies and challah, all of which will be freshly baked from scratch in her new store. She said babka is one of her specialties because it’s one of the treats she grew up having in New Jersey; the rainbow cookies she bakes are also reminiscent of the cookies she ate as a child.

Sussman said one of her big sellers is her cake jars, which she described as “a deconstructed cupcake in a jar” with layers of cake, layers of buttercream and “whatever else you add to add the flavor.” As an example, a peanut butter cup cake jar might have layers of cake, buttercream and Reese’s peanut butter cups mixed in a jar.

Along with crafting custom cakes for her customers, Sussman said she’s working with Odeen’s Catering Company to provide sweets for the company’s parties, and hopes to work with other caterers in the future.

Customers can get in touch with the cake shop and place their orders online at the website www.staceystotallybaked.com.