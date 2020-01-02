St. Stephen’s seeks local musicians for Black History Month

In its observance of Black History Month, St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church will highlight the contributions of black artists to sacred and secular music during its February worship services.

To help design and realize these services, it is seeking the participation of local musicians - both performers and composers. Anyone interested in being part of this month-long celebration is invited to an informal listening session on Sunday, Jan. 12, between 1- 4.

To register, sign-up is online at www.ststephensridgefield.org and then go to the You’re Invited page to pick a time slot. St. Stephen’s is at 351 Main St. in Ridgefield.

“We’re particularly looking for folks who have some jazz, rhythm and blues, gospel, or folk music experience,” said the Rev. Whitney Altopp, rector of St. Stephen’s. “Please bring at least one piece of music to share or demonstrate.”

Alcee Chris III, minister of music at St. Stephen’s, added: “As a newcomer to Ridgefield, I am eager to experience the breadth and depth of musical talent in town. I’m looking forward to hearing what people have to offer.”