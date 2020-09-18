St. Stephen’s presents organ and voice recital

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 351 Main St., Ridgefield will present an organ and voice recital featuring Dr. Alcee Chriss III, minister of music at St. Stephen’s, and tenor soloist Patrick McGill, Sunday, Sept. 27, at 5 p.m. in the church sanctuary.

COVID-related mask requirements and seating arrangements will be in effect.

McGill is hailed as having “clear, round intonation and a glorious sound.” —Chronicle Journal of Canada. Dr. Chriss, the winner of the 2017 Canadian International Organ Competition, is a performer in the U.S. and Europe. The program will show off organ works of J. S. Bach, Edward Elgar, Franz Schubert, Max Reger, Scott Joplin, and Florence Price.

Suggested donation is $20. Registration is required and available through Eventbrite on the church website, www.ststephensridgefield.org. Call 203-438-3789 for information.