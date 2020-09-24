St. Stephen’s Nutmeg & Neigbors returns to Main Street

Nutmeg & Neighbors returns to Main Street for its second year — with live music, BBQ, and a presentation about outreach efforts of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, which is organizing the event Saturday, Sept. 26, from 4 to 6:30 p.m.

Guests can enjoy Nutmeg & Neighbors outdoors on St. Stephen’s West Lawn or virtually from home. Either way, attendees can select from three options of Odeen’s BBQ as they listen to the Catoonah Street Jazz and Blues Band.

Outreach this year focuses on four themes: food, shelter, emotional support, and career change. A portion of the funds raised will go directly to area organizations whose main mission falls under these themes. The outreach program, led by two master emcees, will feature short videos on a few of the organizations.

The meals are $40 person, $70 per couple, or $100 for a family, with Odeen’s options of pulled pork & baby back ribs; pulled chicken & beef sausage; grilled vegetarian option with smoked corn and burnt tomatoes, and a kids option. It is BYOB — people should bring their own drinks.

The event is free of charge to those who do not plan to be part of the Odeen’s options. Seating space will be marked with COVID protocols in mind. All guests must bring their own blankets or chairs.

Nutmeg & Neighbors is the reincarnation of The Nutmeg Festival, a traditional church fair which took place every August for 110 years.

To purchase tickets, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/nutmeg-neighbors-tickets-120397396855.

For questions call the office at 203-438-3789.