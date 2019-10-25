St. Stephen’s Nursery School celebrates 50 years

St. Stephen’s Nursery School will hold their 50th Anniversary Pasta Dinner on Thursday, Nov. 14, from 5 to 7 p.m., at St. Stephen’s Church, 351 Main Street. The school was founded in 1969 and 2019 marks its 50th anniversary.

“We would love to see all of our SSNS friends and alumni at our 50th anniversary dinner,” said school director Noelle Carr. “Fifty years is an amazing milestone, and we want to celebrate with our students, graduates and their families. We have several children in our school whose parents also attended SSNS. It is truly a blessing to have impacted so many generations of Ridgefield families.”

There is no cost for the dinner, but donations will be accepted and all proceeds will benefit St. Stephen’s Nursery School. For more information, visit ststephensnurseryschool.org or call 203-438-6806.