St. Paul man killed by sister's ex-boyfriend, officials say

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A St. Paul man was fatally shot by his sister’s ex-boyfriend in Minneapolis earlier this month, according to prosecutors in Hennepin County.

Ryan Frazier Jr., 23, of Minneapolis faces one count of second-degree murder in the death of 27-year-old Brandon Salter.

According to a criminal complaint, Salter’s sister was at home June 4 when Frazier arrived with his new girlfriend. The woman identified only as Kayla demanded that Salter’s sister come out and fight her, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported.

Salter's sister says Frazier drew a handgun from his waistband as she fought with Kayla and as she ran inside she heard four to six gunshots, the complaint said.

By the time Minneapolis police arrived on the scene, Frazier had fled and Salter was lying on his back with two gunshot wounds to his chest and one to his left arm, the complaint said.

It was not clear whether Frazier has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.