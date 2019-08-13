St. Mary's, Ridgefield Supply to host blood drives this week

American Red Cross vehicles are parked outside the Blood Drive at Temple Sholom in Greenwich, Conn. Monday, Aug. 5, 2019. The Red Cross offered $5 Amazon gift cards to those who donated blood, as the organization faces a continuing shortage. Prospective donors can make an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). less American Red Cross vehicles are parked outside the Blood Drive at Temple Sholom in Greenwich, Conn. Monday, Aug. 5, 2019. The Red Cross offered $5 Amazon gift cards to those who donated blood, as the ... more Photo: Tyler Sizemore / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Tyler Sizemore / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close St. Mary's, Ridgefield Supply to host blood drives this week 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The American Red Cross has an emergency need for blood and platelet donations to help end a summer blood shortage.

There are two drives in town this week:

St. Mary's School will host a blood drive on Thursday, Aug. 15, from 1 to 6 p.m.

Ridgefield Supply will host a blood drive on Saturday, Aug. 17, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The school is located at 183 High Ridge Avenue.

Ridgefield Supply is located at 29 Prospect Street.

Can’t make it to one of these two blood drives? Make an appointment to donate blood now by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 800-733-2767 or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. Those who donated blood earlier this summer may be eligible to give again.

Blood can be safely given every 56 days, and Power Red donations can be given every 112 days.

With the help of a generous $1 million donation from Amazon, the Red Cross is thanking those who help overcome the shortage by coming to give through Aug. 29 with a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email. (Restrictions apply; see amazon.com/gc-legal. More information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Together.)

The Red Cross also has teamed with Deep River Snacks for another year to give a special thank you for blood and platelet donors. Deep River Snacks is donating $150,000 worth of potato chips and salty snacks to be provided at all Red Cross blood donation centers throughout the country, while supplies last.

“We are grateful for Deep River Snacks’ continued partnership with the American Red Cross,” said Mario Bruno, CEO, American Red Cross Connecticut and Rhode Island in a news release. “This donation of delicious snacks refuels our blood donors after they have donated to help those in need. Partners like Deep River Snacks allow us to provide a special thank you to these generous donors who give the gift of lifesaving blood.”