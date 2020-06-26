St. Mary School holding personal hygiene supply drive

Drop off personal hygiene donations for the Dorothy Day Hospitality House on Saturday, June 27, from 10 a.m.-noon at St. Mary School in Ridgefield.

St. Mary Parish is collecting personal hygiene supplies for the Dorothy Day Hospitality House on Saturday, June 27, from 10 a.m.-noon, in the St. Mary School parking lot at 183 High Ridge Avenue in Ridgefield.

Needed items include: travel size shampoo, conditioner, toothpaste, soap, toothbrushes & disposable razors.

Following the coronavirus outbreak, the Dorothy Day House was forced to close, and the nearly 100 people per day that depend on the Dorothy Day House experienced shortages of hygiene supplies.