St. Mary Parish to host ‘CommUNITY’ Thanksgiving meal

Image 1 of / 13 Caption Close St. Mary Parish to host ‘CommUNITY’ Thanksgiving meal 1 / 13 Back to Gallery

St. Mary Parish will host its second annual CommUNITY Meal — open to all —on Thanksgiving Day

The event will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28. It will take place in St. Mary Parish Hall at 183 High Ridge Avenue.

RSVPs are requested to be completed by Nov. 25. To RSVP, residents can go to www.smcr.org or call the parish office at 203-438-6538.

Transportation is provided, if needed.

Want to volunteer? Sign up at www.smcr.org.