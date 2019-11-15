https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/news/article/St-Mary-Parish-to-host-CommUNITY-14838855.php
St. Mary Parish to host ‘CommUNITY’ Thanksgiving meal
St. Mary Parish will host its second annual CommUNITY Meal — open to all —on Thanksgiving Day
The event will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28. It will take place in St. Mary Parish Hall at 183 High Ridge Avenue.
RSVPs are requested to be completed by Nov. 25. To RSVP, residents can go to www.smcr.org or call the parish office at 203-438-6538.
Transportation is provided, if needed.
Want to volunteer? Sign up at www.smcr.org.
