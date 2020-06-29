St. Mary Girl Scouts install pollinator garden, earn award

Girl Scouts from Saint Mary Ridgefield Troop 50723, Isabella Raduazzo and Julia Jamba earned their Silver Award by installing a pollinator garden at Congregate Housing Prospect Ridge, RHA. The girls have volunteered at Congregate for many years and wanted the project to benefit the seniors.

The Scouts followed the guidelines provided by pollinator-pathway.org, a local group dedicated to establishing pollinator-friendly habitats. The Scouts used proceeds from cookie sales to purchase native plant varietals, they produced brochures to raise awareness of the importance of pollinators while creating a beautiful garden for the seniors to enjoy.

The girls thank their mentors, Michelle Palmer, resident coordinator for Ballard Green/Prospect Ridge Apartments and Kristin Quell-Garguillo of Ridgefield Pollinator Pathway, for their support.