St. Luke’s senior scholars include Ridgefield students

In April, a group of seniors demonstrated their ability to showcase their mastery level research and presentation skills during the annual St. Luke’s Scholars Symposium. In April, a group of seniors demonstrated their ability to showcase their mastery level research and presentation skills during the annual St. Luke’s Scholars Symposium. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close St. Luke’s senior scholars include Ridgefield students 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Four of this year’s senior scholars are Ridgefield residents: Kayleigh Bowler, Peter Gutstein, Laura Mercedes, and Ruth Mercedes. Global Scholar Kayleigh Bowler’s topic of research was: The Effects of Microfinance on Communities in Developing Nations. Peter Gutstein, a STEM Scholar, focused on: Applying Machine Learning to Wildlife Conservation: Using a Neural Network to Identify White-Tailed Deer on Trail Camera Images. Global Scholar Laura Mercedes worked on: In Fear of Memory: The Compatibility of Genocide Denial and Nationalism in Central and Eastern Europe. Ruth Mercedes, a Global Scholar, researched: Enter the Dragon: China’s Strategic Use of the Belt and Road Initiative.

The Scholars Program and Symposium, run by Director of Studies Jim Yavenditti, offer students a chance to propose and execute a yearlong, deep-dive research project on a compelling topic. There are three categories of Scholars: Global, Classical and STEM. This year’s topics included The Effects of Microfinance on Communities in Developing Nations (Global); Historicity in Latin Literature: Comparing Two Accounts of the Roman Civil War (Classical); and Data-Driven Discovery of Effective Marketing Hashtags (STEM).

“These presentations are an example of what happens when committed students engage their passions in a year of research, guided by incredible teachers,” said St. Luke’s Head of School Mark Davis. “Several times, I forgot I was listening to high school students — it’s more akin to watching a PhD candidate present a doctoral dissertation. The level of knowledge and the sophistication of the presenters...truly astounding.”