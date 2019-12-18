St. Louis suburb to spend $80M to stop flooding problems

BRENTWOOD, Mo. (AP) — A small St. Louis suburb is spending $80 million to stop a creek from flooding during heavy rains.

On Wednesday, the city of Brentwood will mark the ceremonial beginning of property demolitions meant to convert about 14 acres (5.67 hectares) into green space that can absorb water from Deer Creek during flash floods.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that plans also call for some small flood protection levees within an industrial area in the suburb of 8,000 people.

Some of the funding comes from a new half-cent economic development sales tax.

The goal is to get the area out of a flood plain and prepare the area for investment.