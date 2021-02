ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police are investigating an attack that injured two guard at City Justice Center — the same jail where more than 100 inmates staged an uprising earlier this month.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the attack happened Friday. A 23-year-old inmate began punching and kicking a 56-year-old female lieutenant because he claimed he had not received food “in a timely manner,” according to a police summary.