  • St. Mary Parish in Ridgefield holds a Pet Blessing Oct. 4, in celebration of the Feast Day of the saint, St. Francis of Assisi. Photo: Contributed Photo

    St. Mary Parish in Ridgefield holds a Pet Blessing Oct. 4, in celebration of the Feast Day of the saint, St. Francis of Assisi.

    St. Mary Parish in Ridgefield holds a Pet Blessing Oct. 4, in celebration of the Feast Day of the saint, St. Francis of Assisi.

    Photo: Contributed Photo
Photo: Contributed Photo
Image 1 of / 11

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 11

St. Mary Parish in Ridgefield holds a Pet Blessing Oct. 4, in celebration of the Feast Day of the saint, St. Francis of Assisi.

St. Mary Parish in Ridgefield holds a Pet Blessing Oct. 4, in celebration of the Feast Day of the saint, St. Francis of Assisi.

Photo: Contributed Photo

St. Mary Parish in Ridgefield holds a Pet Blessing Oct. 4, in celebration of the Feast Day of the saint, St. Francis of Assisi.