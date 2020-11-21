St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church tag sale in Ridgefield

All proceeds from St. Andrew's Lutheran Church's tag sale Saturday, Nov. 21, are going to be used to benefit hunger agencies in Connecticut including the Connecticut Food Bank. Volunteers Ann Kim, left, of Wilton, and Claire Schoen, of Norwalk, handle frozen turkeys during Connecticut Food Bank's drive-thru turkey distribution in Veteran's Memorial Park, in Norwalk, Nov. 9.

St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church in Ridgefield, 6 Ivy Hill Road, is sponsoring a tag sale on Saturday, Nov. 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All proceeds from the sale will be used to benefit hunger agencies including the Connecticut Food Bank.

Due to COVID-19, masks must be worn to enter, the number of people at any one time will be limited, and social distancing must be observed.