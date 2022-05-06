Sri Lanka protesters bring transport to near standstill BHARATHA MALLAWARACHI and ERANGA JAYAWARDENA, Associated Press May 6, 2022 Updated: May 6, 2022 5:31 a.m.
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Shops, offices and schools closed and transport came to a near standstill in Sri Lanka on Friday amid nationwide demonstrations against the government over its alleged inability to resolve the worst economic crisis in decades.
Protesters also hung undergarments by a road leading to Parliament and chanted: “This is all we are left with!”
