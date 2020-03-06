Spring is near

Snowdrops are up at the Weir Farm on the Ridgefield-Wilton line, responding to the recent stretch of spring-like weather. The true coming of Spring is March 19 this year. Ridgefield's Board of Selectmen noted recently that the town had been fortunate to make it through February without much need for snowplowing. But the area does have a long tradition that, most years, there's a fairly substantial snowstorm around Easter, which is April 12 this year. The world's warming climate may have something to say about that, however.