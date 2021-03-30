Skip to main content
News

'Spring Boutique in the Barn' enters second weekend in Ridgefield

Staff
Featured artists of the Spring Boutique in the Barn at the Keeler Tavern Museum and History Center are, from left: Martha Talburt, Chris Lecher, Martha Levites, Janet Mannuccia, Fru Saily, Tim Guthrie, Marilyn Gordon, Tina Phillips. The event is open April 1-3, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Featured artists of the Spring Boutique in the Barn at the Keeler Tavern Museum and History Center are, from left: Martha Talburt, Chris Lecher, Martha Levites, Janet Mannuccia, Fru Saily, Tim Guthrie, Marilyn Gordon, Tina Phillips. The event is open April 1-3, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Contributed photo

RIDGEFIELD — Warm weather and a great selection of merchandise recently contributed to a successful opening day at the Keeler Tavern Museum and History Center’s Spring Boutique in the Barn. Shoppers turned out to browse artwork, books, décor, toys, crafts and more in the historic barn, where open doors and windows created a pleasant shopping experience.

Some of the most popular items at the Boutique were the 60 pieces of artwork created by local artists. Tina Phillips, art instructor at Ridgefield’s Founder’s Hall, said, “The pandemic has prevented live art shows and hurt the art community, and enjoying and purchasing the artwork featured here is a great way for people to support the arts. A portion of all art sales goes to the Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center.”

Another Boutique highlight are the newly-curated educational take-home kits, which feature a book and craft from the Tavern Museum and History Center’s popular school programs that teach about Connecticut state and local history in a fun and engaging way. The family-friendly kits are designed for kids in third through fifth grade.

The Spring Boutique in the Barn is open April 1-3, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Safety protocols such as masking, sanitizing and capacity limitations are in place for protection from the coronavirus.

The Keeler Tavern Museum and History Center is at 152 Main St. in Ridgefield.