'Spring Boutique in the Barn' enters second weekend in Ridgefield

Contributed photo

RIDGEFIELD — Warm weather and a great selection of merchandise recently contributed to a successful opening day at the Keeler Tavern Museum and History Center’s Spring Boutique in the Barn. Shoppers turned out to browse artwork, books, décor, toys, crafts and more in the historic barn, where open doors and windows created a pleasant shopping experience.

Some of the most popular items at the Boutique were the 60 pieces of artwork created by local artists. Tina Phillips, art instructor at Ridgefield’s Founder’s Hall, said, “The pandemic has prevented live art shows and hurt the art community, and enjoying and purchasing the artwork featured here is a great way for people to support the arts. A portion of all art sales goes to the Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center.”