Special election planned to fill Louisiana state House seat
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana House Speaker Clay Schexnayder has set a special election to fill a vacant seat in the state House of Representatives.
Republican Stephen Dwight of Lake Charles resigned from the 105-member chamber this month after winning a fall election to become Calcasieu Parish district attorney.
The special election for the District 35 seat representing Beauregard and Calcasieu parishes will be held Feb. 6, with a runoff on March 20 if needed.
The candidate signup period will be held from Jan. 6 through Jan. 8, under the proclamation issued by Schexnayder.
