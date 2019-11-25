  • Roast Turkey with Pan Gravy Photo: Phil Mansfield / Phil Mansfield / The Culinary Institute Of America / © 2016 The Culinary Institute of America - Phil Mansfield

    Roast Turkey with Pan Gravy

    Roast Turkey with Pan Gravy

    Photo: Phil Mansfield / Phil Mansfield / The Culinary Institute Of America
Photo: Phil Mansfield / Phil Mansfield / The Culinary Institute Of America
Image 1 of / 1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1

Roast Turkey with Pan Gravy

Roast Turkey with Pan Gravy

Photo: Phil Mansfield / Phil Mansfield / The Culinary Institute Of America

Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, The Ridgefield Press might be delivered a day later this week. The goal is to have the paper in mailboxes and on newsstands Wednesday, Nov. 27, but circulation is not able to guarantee delivery at this time. If the paper is not available Wednesday, it will be delivered on Friday, Nov. 29.