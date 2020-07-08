Special Olympics to hold online auction, virtual event July 22

All are invited to register for A Celebration of Inclusion — a virtual event and online auction to benefit Special Olympics Connecticut, presented by Tokio Marine HCC. The auction is going on now through Tuesday, July 21 and the event will be held Wednesday, July 22, at 7 p.m.

To find out more, bid in the auction and register for the event, at no cost, visit https://e.givesmart.com/events/hz4/ or soct.org. Also, follow Special Olympics Connecticut on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Questions? Email specialolympicsct@soct.org.

The July 22 event will be hosted by Renee DiNino of iHeart Radio Connecticut and speakers will include Loretta Claiborne, chief inspiration officer with Special Olympics International, Special Olympics Connecticut Athlete Brett Glaser and Special Olympics Connecticut President Beau Doherty. In addition to Tokio Marine HCC, A Celebration of Inclusion is sponsored by TD Bank, WWE and ESPN.

Items offered in the online auction include:

· A five-day trip to Disney World

· A whitewater rafting trip in Maine

· A limousine tour through Connecticut’s wine country

· A winter getaway to Killington, Vermont

· A tandem skydiving experience

· And much more

Funds raised from this event will help provide athletes of all abilities from across the state with life-changing sports, health and fitness programs and help Special Olympics Connecticut continue to promote the values of inclusion, teamwork and unity in our communities.

About Special Olympics Connecticut

Special Olympics Connecticut provides year-round sports training and competitions for more than 13,000 athletes of all ages with intellectual disabilities and Unified Sports® partners - their teammates without disabilities.

Through the joy of sport, the Special Olympics movement transforms lives and communities throughout the state and in 172 countries around the world by promoting good health and fitness and inspiring inclusion and respect for people of all abilities, on and off the playing field. (www.soct.org).

Partner Sponsors: Adams Hometown Markets/IGA Hometown Supermarkets, Dream Ride, Enterprise, ESPN, Eversource Energy, The Frederick A. DeLuca Foundation, Law Enforcement Torch Run, NBC and Telemundo Connecticut, TD Bank, United Technologies, and WWE.

Year-Round Suppliers: Adams Hometown Markets/IGA Hometown Supermarkets, Campus Customs, The Coca-Cola Company, Connecticut Portable Storage/PODS, Marcus Communications, State of Connecticut Judicial Branch Community Service, and WORX.