Speaker: Not enough support to override veto of prison bill

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Speaker of the House Matt Ritter said Tuesday there are not enough votes in the House of Representatives to override Gov. Ned Lamont's veto of a bill that limited when isolated confinement or seclusion is used in Connecticut prisons.

Advocates for inmates have been urging the Democratic controlled General Assembly to overturn the Democratic governor's veto, arguing that an executive order Lamont signed to address the issue falls far short of what's needed. A rally, organized by the group Stop Solitary CT, is planned at the state Capitol on Friday to persuade lawmakers to “vote their conscience.”