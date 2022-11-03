Spanish workers demand higher wages to ease inflation pinch

MADRID (AP) — Thousands of workers on Thursday attended a protest march in Madrid called by Spain’s major labor unions to demand higher wages to offset the higher cost of living fueled by global inflation.

Members of the UGT and CCOO unions marched through the Spanish capital under the slogan “Salary or Conflict.” The unions want Spain's government and business leaders to agree to increase the minimum salary above the current 1,000 euros a month in reponse to rampant inflation that has only recently started to slow.