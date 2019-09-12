Spain's king to meet political leaders about forming a govt

MADRID (AP) — Spain's King Felipe VI will meet with leaders of the country's political parties to determine if there is a viable candidate who could receive the endorsement of parliament to form a government and avoid a second national election this year.

The royal house announced Thursday that the talks between the monarch and politicians will be on Sept. 16 and 17.

If the king believes that no candidate can get a majority in the 350-member lower chamber needed to form a government, he will proceed to call voters to the polls in November.

Caretaker Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez appears to be the only possible candidate, but the Socialist leader already failed to earn parliament's endorsement in July.

The deadline to form a government is Sept. 23.