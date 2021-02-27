Spain: Violence flares back up at protests for jailed rapper Feb. 27, 2021 Updated: Feb. 27, 2021 4:23 p.m.
A protestor throws a molotov cocktail at police during clashes following a protest condemning the arrest of rap singer Pablo Hasél in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021.
A demonstrator is detained by police during clashes following a protest condemning the arrest of rap singer Pablo Hasél in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021.
A police van is set on fire as protestors throw molotov cocktails at police during clashes following a protest condemning the arrest of rap singer Pablo Hasél in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021.
A demonstrator is detained by police during clashes following a protest condemning the arrest of rap singer Pablo Hasél in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021.
A protestor try to burn a bank branch after breaking the window following a protest condemning the arrest of rap singer Pablo Hasél in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021.
A merchant stands inside his shop stormed by protesters following a protest condemning the arrest of rap singer Pablo Hasél in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021.
Protesters break the windows of a commerce during clashes following a protest condemning the arrest of rap singer Pablo Hasél in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021.
A police van burns after being attacked by demonstrators during a protest condemning the arrest of rap singer Pablo Hasél in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021.
Demonstrators march during a protest condemning the arrest of rap singer Pablo Hasél in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021.
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — After a brief respite, protests have again turned violent in Barcelona as supporters of a Spanish rap artist imprisoned for glorifying domestic terrorist groups and insulting Spain's monarch returned to the streets Saturday.
Several thousand people marched peacefully in the city before small packs spun off and smashed the windows of at least two bank offices and did other property damage. Police made at least 10 arrests, including of two people suspected of trying to set fire to a police van.