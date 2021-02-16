Spain: Protests erupt after rapper's insults lead to prison HERNÁN MUÑOZ and RENATA BRITO, Associated Press Feb. 16, 2021 Updated: Feb. 16, 2021 6:53 p.m.
1 of14 Rap singer Pablo Hasél is detained by police officers at the University of Lleida, Spain, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. A 24-hour standoff between police and a rapper barricaded with dozens of his supporters in a university ended with the arrest of the artist, who has been sentenced to 9 months in prison for insulting the monarchy and praising terrorism. Joan Mateu/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 Rap singer Pablo Hasél, background, is surrounded by his supporters as police officers arrest one of the activists at the University of Lleida, Spain, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. A rapper in Spain and dozens of his supporters have locked themselves inside a university building in the artist's latest attempt to avoid a prison sentence for insulting the monarchy and praising terrorism. Joan Mateu/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 Rap singer Pablo Hasél is detained by police officers at the University of Lleida, Spain, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. A rapper in Spain and dozens of his supporters have locked themselves inside a university building in the artist's latest attempt to avoid a prison sentence for insulting the monarchy and praising terrorism. Joan Mateu/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 Rap singer Pablo Hasél reacts next to police officers before being detained at the University of Lleida, Spain, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. A rapper in Spain and dozens of his supporters have locked themselves inside a university building in the artist's latest attempt to avoid a prison sentence for insulting the monarchy and praising terrorism. Joan Mateu/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 Rap singer Pablo Hasél is detained by police officers at the University of Lleida, Spain, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. A rapper in Spain and dozens of his supporters have locked themselves inside a university building in the artist's latest attempt to avoid a prison sentence for insulting the monarchy and praising terrorism. Joan Mateu/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 Rap singer Pablo Hasél, background, is surrounded by his supporters as police officers try to arrest him at the University of Lleida, Spain, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. A rapper in Spain and dozens of his supporters have locked themselves inside a university building in the artist's latest attempt to avoid a prison sentence for insulting the monarchy and praising terrorism. Joan Mateu/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 Supporters surround rap singer Pablo Hasél as police officers arrive to arrest him at the University of Lleida, Spain, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. A rapper in Spain and dozens of his supporters have locked themselves inside a university building in the artist's latest attempt to avoid a prison sentence for insulting the monarchy and praising terrorism. Joan Mateu/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 Supporters of rap singer Pablo Hasél use fire extinguishers against police officers entering at the University of Lleida, Spain, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. A rapper in Spain and dozens of his supporters have locked themselves inside a university building in the artist's latest attempt to avoid a prison sentence for insulting the monarchy and praising terrorism. Joan Mateu/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 Rap singer Pablo Hasél stands next to police officers before being detained at the University of Lleida, Spain, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. A rapper in Spain and dozens of his supporters have locked themselves inside a university building in the artist's latest attempt to avoid a prison sentence for insulting the monarchy and praising terrorism. Joan Mateu/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
LLEIDA, Spain (AP) — Violent street protests erupted in some Spanish cities on Tuesday night following the arrest of a rap artist who barricaded himself at a university with dozens of supporters to avoid prison and has portrayed his case as a fight for free speech.
In Barcelona, several thousand protestors set trash cans on fire and threw rocks at the police. Several stores and a bank were damaged amid chaotic scenes on one of the city's main streets. Smaller demonstrations took place in Valencia and Palma de Mallorca, Spanish media reported.
Written By
HERNÁN MUÑOZ and RENATA BRITO