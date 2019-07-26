Southwest Cafe presents 13th annual Margarita 5K

Pictures from last year's Southwest Cafe's Margarita Run. Pictures from last year's Southwest Cafe's Margarita Run. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Southwest Cafe presents 13th annual Margarita 5K 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

Southwest Cafe’s 13th annual Margarita 5K road race to benefit Ability Beyond/Sunrise Cottage will be held on Saturday, Aug. 3, at 7 p.m., at 109 Danbury Road.

Proclaimed a “must do local race” by Competitor Magazine, the Saturday evening race provides a night out for participants, with Southwest Cafe providing a post-race margarita for all 21+ finishers. Participants can stay for the post-race party, featuring a live band playing in front of Southwest Cafe in Copps Hill Common.

“I am excited to bring back the Margarita 5K for its 13th year,” said Barb Nevins, owner of Southwest Cafe. “It is a fun way to support Ability Beyond, which operates Ridgefield’s Sunrise Cottage. Ability Beyond is an organization dedicated to empowering every person, no matter their ability, to live, work and thrive as members of their community. Everyone benefits.”

Registration is available at southwestcafe.com. The race is filling quickly and may close before race day. The fast, friendly course is a fan favorite with exclusive margarita glasses for the age group winners and a post-race party for everyone. Awards also be provided to the top three male and female finishers.