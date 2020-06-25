Southern half of New Hampshire in moderate drought

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The southern half of New Hampshire is experiencing moderate drought conditions, prompting the state Department of Environmental Services to tell people with private wells to start conserving water.

“Due to COVID-19, people are at home more often, which means a higher than usual demand on residential well supplies," the department said in a statement Thursday. “To protect your well supply, it is recommended that outdoor water use be limited and water use be staggered, allowing the well time to recharge between demands."

Lake levels are starting to fall and dam releases that impound those lakes have been reduced to the minimum needed, the department said. As a result, many of the small hydropower projects on the state’s tributary rivers are no longer able to generate power, although the hydropower projects on the main stem rivers, such as the Merrimack and Connecticut, continue to operate.

Earlier this week, the department advised public water systems to carefully track water supplies and implement outdoor water use restrictions as needed. So far, 94 systems have implemented those restrictions.