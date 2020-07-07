Southern Nevada home prices and sales rebound despite virus

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Southern Nevada home prices hit a record mark in June and sales increased dramatically from the previous month even as the coronavirus pandemic continues, a trade organization report said.

The report by the Las Vegas Realtors trade association indicated that fewer homes sold compared to last year.

The median sales price of a previously owned single-family home was a record $325,000 last month, up 3.2% from May and 6.9% from June 2019.

The previous record price for an existing home was $319,000 in March at the outset of the economic downturn resulting from the coronavirus.

The June median price was up nearly 7% from the same month in 2019.

For Southern Nevada townhomes and condominiums, the median price for an existing unit last month was just over $187,000, an increase of more than 5% from June 2019.

The trade group said 2,464 houses sold last month, up 44.7% from May but down 15.1% from the same period in the previous year.

“The Las Vegas housing market is alive and well," Tom Blanchard, president of Las Vegas Realtors, said in a statement. "The inventory may still be tight, but buyers are willing to pay more for a home here.”

