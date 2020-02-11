Southern California winds topple trucks, bring down trees

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Strong winds swept Southern California again early Tuesday, toppling big rigs onto their sides and downing trees.

At least six semis overturned on highways in the inland region, Caltrans District 8 tweeted.

The blustery weather also impacted flights at Ontario International Airport, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) east of Los Angeles.

“Due to high winds, you may experience delays or diversions today,” the airport tweeted.

Cal Fire San Bernardino posted photos of a car crushed by a massive tree in Yucaipa, one of multiple wind-related calls the agency said it handled.

The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning for gusts up to 70 mph (112.6 kph) but said it would expire in the afternoon.

The windy weather set in on Monday, causing similar damage.

Light winds and comfortable temperatures are expected Wednesday and Thursday, forecasters said.